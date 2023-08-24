Costa Rican Goes Viral In Spain by Comparing the Beaches of That Country With the Costa Rican Ones

Having compared the beaches of Spain with those of Costa Rica made the Costa Rican YendriSandí go viral, who in a video on TikTok talks about this.She appears lying on one of the Iberian beaches where she makes the comparisons and this video went viral in that nation thanks to the publications of various media outlets days ago.

Unthinkable in Costa Rica

One of them is the ABC newspaper, which published an article with the title: A woman from Costa Rica goes viral for pointing out something very common on Spanish beaches and that is unthinkable in her country.

Sandí commented that on the beaches of Spain “there are no trees, so there is no shade.” She explains that “people have to bring their umbrellas because if they don’t, they literally burn.”