Costa Rican Foreign Ministry Recommends Avoiding Non-Essential Trips to Israel and the Gaza Strip

The Government of Costa Rica, through the Foreign Ministry, issued this Monday a warning and recommendation for Costa Ricans to avoid traveling to Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, due to the scale of violence since the weekend.

The authorities consider that non-essential travel should be stopped, “due to the unpredictable security situation and the suspension of the main international air services to Israel.”

This is reported by the Yellow House through a press release this Monday, “in light of the terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel and the subsequent state of war” decreed since the previous Saturday.

National authorities also call to reinforce caution in “border cities between Israel and Syria, Egypt and Lebanon.”Travel by Costa Ricans to that area is common due to the constant Tours to the so-called “Holy Land”, for religious and spiritual purposes.

Safety for Ticos

Over the weekend, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that at the moment there are no reports of impact on Costa Rican citizens in Israel, a country that was attacked in the morning by the Hamas terrorist group.

The Costa Rican Consulate in Israel has 370 Costa Ricans registered. These reside in areas that have not been affected by the bombings.The Costa Rican Consulate received reports from two Costa Rican citizens who reside in Beer Sheva and Ashkelon, cities near the sites that have suffered more intense bombing.Both people reported that they are stable and have access to anti-missile shelters.

Regarding compatriots as tourists, two excursions were also reported, one of 20 people and another of 34, who are currently in Jerusalem and Bethlehem, respectively. These two cities are not close to the highest risk areas.

In this Monday’s statement, the Foreign Ministry recommended that citizens remain attentive to the media with the Embassy of Costa Rica in Israel. These are the methods:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100060031844199,

Consulate of Costa Rica in Tel Aviv at phone (00 972) 3-613-5061

Email: [email protected]

“Terrorism”

Costa Rica condemned Hamas’ incursion on Israel on Saturday and called for all attacks to stop. “I repeat it to be clear: terrorists entered Israeli villages, killed and kidnapped Israeli civilians in their homes.”

That is one of the points that the Consul of Israel in Costa Rica, Amir David Rockman, insists on most, when recounting the situation that is occurring in his country after the attack that the terrorist group Hamas began on Friday night.

The complaint also emphasizes that there is not only military impact in the operation but also that the civilian population is affected by the various tactics that are being used.

“Apart from the indiscriminate launching of rockets and missiles, the terrorists crossed the border into Israeli territory using cars, motorcycles, 4×4 vehicles, on foot and in any way,” said the diplomat.“Terrorists attacked police stations, villages, synagogues, buildings and homes in more than 22 Israeli towns,” he continued.

Added to this was the rawness of the acts having been recorded. “This is one of the most serious acts of crime against humanity in the history of Israel; “that shows the barbarity of our enemies,” he accused.