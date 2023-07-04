Costa Rican Firefighters Have Been Attending Forest Fires In Canada For 13 Days

A team of 42 Costa Rican officials from the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC), have spent 13 days in Alberta, Canada this past Monday, fighting large forest fires in the area.The call for international help made by Canada was attended by 1,700 firefighters from around the world, including Pamela Campos, a SINAC forest firefighter.

Supporting Canada

“We are in the north of Canada, providing support in fire number 36, with liquidation work and we are very well cared for, they take great care of our safety, both in the incident and outside of it and here we are giving our best effort,” Campos explained. .

The firefighter is in a sector called Rainbow Lake. Next to her is her colleague Elida Peña, who informed that her team is in charge of liquidation tasks, whose function is to guarantee the extinction of the fire and prevent it from igniting again.

All volunteer force

Adriana Solano, ambassador, highlighted the composition of the Costa Rican delegation: 11 women and 31 men, of whom 19 are volunteer forest firefighters and the other 23 are SINAC officials.“We are constantly in contact with our link in the area. We know that everyone is very well and carrying out their work in a very professional manner”, said Solano.

Currently this fire season is considered the worst in the history of Canada, since it has already consumed 5 million hectares and the smoke that has even crossed borders has caused several problems.