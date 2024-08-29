Costa Rican Film Premiered in Berlin Arrives for Local Theaters on August 29

The Costa Rican film “Memorias de un cuerpo que arde,” directed by Antonella Sudasassi Furniss, will hit theaters on Thursday, August 29, after its world premiere at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival.

It can be enjoyed at the Cinépolis and Cinemark chains, as well as at the Magaly Cinema. The film is an ode to the lives of women and seeks to start a real conversation between people of different generations.

Through a narrative rich in anecdotes and humor, “Memorias de un cuerpo que arde” addresses topics such as memory, loneliness and autonomy. It also delves into topics often considered taboo, such as pleasure and female desire.

“For the team it is very important that the film starts a dialogue, that we can understand what the lives of the women in our families are and have been like. We rarely stop to talk about this, the film gives us that safe space. If grandmothers, mothers and daughters go in a group, even better,” Sudasassi commented.

The work portrays the story of Ana, Patricia and Mayela, who, educated in a repressive era where sexuality was taboo, found the meaning of femininity through unspoken rules and implicit impositions.

Now, their brave voices are embodied in a single 65-year-old woman, played by actress Sol Carballo, who revisits a kaleidoscopic life that intertwines memories, secrets and hidden desires.

“This film is the conversation I never had with my grandmothers. For me, understanding the history of these women is understanding my present, understanding my place in the world, how and why we got here. It is an ode to the women creators of the universe, who gave birth to us, who took care of us, who invited us to question so that things are different for us today,” Sudasassi explained.

In addition to Carballo, the film features the participation of actresses Paulina Bernini and Juliana Filloy in the leading roles. Liliana Biamonte, Juan Luis Araya, Leonardo Perucci, Cecilia García, Teo Yuja, among others, also participate.

This is the second time that a Sudasassi film premieres at this festival. His previous film “The Wake of the Ants” premiered there in 2019. The work later became the first Central American film to be nominated for the Goya Awards and the first Costa Rican film to win at the Platinum Awards.

