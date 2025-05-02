Costa Rican cinema continues to gain international recognition with the film “Memorias de un Cuerpo que Arde” (Memories of a Burning Body), which will compete in four categories at the prestigious Platino Awards, awards that celebrate the best of Ibero-American cinema.

The feature film, directed and written by Antonella Sudasassi Furniss, has been nominated in the categories of Best Screenplay, Best Actress (Sol Carballo), Best Supporting Actress (Liliana Biamonte), and the Platino Award for Cinema and Education in Values. Additionally, actress Sol Carballo is also participating in the Audience Award category.

Very honored and grateful

“I feel very honored and grateful that this is happening; it truly is a beautiful surprise. I feel excited and happy that the film continues to represent the country in such important spaces. I invite everyone to support us. Also, take advantage of the fact that the film is now available to watch online,” said actress Sol Carballo.

This is the first time that a national production has received so many nominations at the Platino Awards, marking a milestone for Costa Rican cinema. The winners will be announced during a gala in Madrid, Spain.

Available online

Memorias de un Cuerpo que Arde is now available to watch online on the Substance Films website. The film interweaves real testimonies from Costa Rican women who reflect on their lives, their desires, and their autonomy over time. Through their voices, an intimate and powerful narrative is constructed, concluding with one affirmation: at 70, many are living the best stage of their lives.

The work is presented as a symbolic contribution that contributes to the development of future projects by the production company. Additionally, the website offers additional content about the production process, with stories from each technical department: direction, art, photography, sound, and more.

Memorias de un Cuerpo que Arde is a co-production between Costa Rica’s Substance Films and Spain’s Playlab Films. The film was partially financed by the national El Fauno fund and received support from Ibermedia and the Catalan Institute of Cultural Enterprises.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR