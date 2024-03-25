More
    Costa Rican Female Artists Will Have Their Own Space at the Wila Rock Fest 2024

    “We are many and we want to be heard”: Valeria Atkeys, Tica Artist

    With a female participation of 40%, the Rock Fest celebrates a new edition on April 20, incorporating the Wila Fest into the great event that will take place at the Children’s Museum.This is the second edition of the festival that promotes female talent and in which more than 15 groups led by women participate.

    Among the exponents are Sasha Campbell, Nakury, Laura Ureña, Nativa, Tsio, Ximbo, Mali and Elektra Stroke.Leiden and Ximbo (Mexico), Fabiola Roudha (Guatemala) and Natalia Serna (Colombia) have also been invited.

    “This year the main novelty is to integrate the female Tica artists into a Rock Fest, the idea is that the entire community that already supports national rock also supports the artists of Wila Fest,” said Valeria Atkeys, founder of Wila Fest.Various genres will be part of this initiative, which will also include some male ska and reggae bands, so that there is an integration of both worlds.

    Wila Fest Experience

    As part of the project, starting next month a series of events titled “Wila Fest Experience” will be held, which are intimate spaces in the Bansbach stores in Multiplaza, where artists will share with the public about their careers, including Marcia Saborío. .

    “With Wila Fest we want to say that we are present on the national scene, we are many and we want to be heard. “We are very excited to work in a community, together we are more powerful,” Atkeys said.

    Meet some of the artists:

    Eva Rojastsiö

    “I make electronic music with urban dance variations, in Spanish and English. My project is born from my own need to experience different genres, even on an international level. The name means toucan in Bribri.”

    Eve, Colombian singer-songwriter

    “I sing about magic and what it means to be alive, all the emotions we go through as human beings. I have different genres fused, I am based on social songs.”

    Natalia Serna

    “My first production ‘Espiral’ begins as a way to process my emotions and becomes an album of ten songs that tell that journey from the spiral inward. I address different emotions of self-knowledge.”

    Tickets to share with the best Tico rock bands can be purchased on the eticket.cr platform, at a price of ₡21 thousand plus service charges.

