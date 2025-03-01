More
    Costa Rican Environmental Commission Approves Plan To Impose Prison Sentences for Vandalism or Arson to the Nation’s Ecosystems

    Proposal was presented by PUSC deputy Daniela Rojas

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Tico deputies of the Environmental Commission of the Legislative Assembly gave a positive opinion on file 23,485. It is the so-called “Law for the compliance, control and penalization of burning on land suitable for agriculture and livestock.”

    The proposal was presented by the deputy of the Unidad Social Cristiana (PUSC), Daniela Rojas, and, with the endorsement, it will now go to the Plenary for discussion and subsequent approval. The project reforms several articles of different laws, including the Penal Code, to impose penalties for vandalism or arson, that is, arson.

    Five to ten years

    “Anyone who commits vandalistic burning, understood as burning that is done without permission or in contravention of the current burning regulations, and who with such action creates a common danger for people or property, will be punished with five to ten years in prison,” says the text.

    In addition, the new proposed legislation states that “the penalty will be two to five years in prison, when the common danger for people or property has been caused by fault.” It also includes a prison sentence of six months to four years “when the damage falls on land dedicated to agricultural or livestock activity.”

    The endorsement had the support of the majority of the deputies present in the legislative body, who considered this type of reform vital to avoid the large number of burnings that occur in open land and that generate significant damage.

    Permits

    The initiative of the Christian Social Party, which has been in the legislative process for more than two years, aims to establish a regulatory framework for burning on controlled land, such as sugarcane fields.

    The text of the proposal defines that, in order to carry out this type of controlled burning, a written authorization must be obtained. This management will be granted by the corresponding local or regional department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG).

    SourceHermes Solano
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
