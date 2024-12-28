The control and surveillance device that will be activated from December 21, 2024 and will end on January 5, 2025, aims to prevent the extraction, hunting, illegal transportation, captivity and trade of wildlife species during the aforementioned period. This operation includes prevention and protection activities for psittacidae, especially the scarlet macaw, parrots and parakeets, which will be carried out in the nesting areas.

In the case of the scarlet macaw, it has its second largest population in the Central Pacific and nests mainly in the mangroves of Guacalillo and surrounding areas such as the Carara National Park, Jacó, Herradura, Bijagual.

The scarlet macaw is a species that is in danger of extinction, due to the looting of nests and reduction of its habitat. In the Central Pacific, nest poaching is a problem that occurs every year, with chicks being stolen from their nests to be sold as pets. Additionally, complaints are filed with SITADA every year for keeping this species as a pet in the Central Pacific, mainly in Jacó and Orotina.

Most endangered species

Among parrots (order Psittaciformes), there are more endangered species than any other order of birds. One of these species is the yellow-naped parrot (Amazona auropalliata), which has a current population of between 10,000 and 50,000 individuals and an estimated population decline of 50% between 1980 and 2000.

The poaching of nestlings has been a persistent problem, and is one of the main threats to the species, along with habitat loss due to destruction and degradation. Most life history stages, behavior, and ecology in wild populations of this species have not been systematically assessed, and further studies are therefore needed. The species’ breeding season occurred during the dry season from December to May.

This species has suffered pronounced population declines throughout most of its range and is currently in the Vulnerable category on the IUCN Red List. The Costa Rican population has long been considered one of the healthiest remaining populations. SINAC asks citizens to report the hunting, trafficking, and trade of these wild species protected by our legislation.

Illegal Pets

MINAE – SINAC reminds you that keeping these wild animals in captivity as pets is illegal. If you find a wild animal, immediately notify the corresponding authorities by calling 1192.

