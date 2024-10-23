More
    Costa Rican Economy Will Grow By 4.5% This Year, Estimates the UCR

    The previous estimate was 3.4%.

    By TCRN STAFF
    National production will reach 4.5% for this year, with a range between 4.4% and 4.7%. This is an improvement in the estimate compared to the July report, which estimated a growth of 3.4%.

    Good performance of the definitive regime

    The improvement in the forecast is mainly due to the good performance of the definitive regime, which would contribute 76% of the expected growth. Also, the announcement of a decrease in interest rates in the United States influences, which could encourage investments and Costa Rican exports.

    However, economists warn of several risks such as geopolitical instability and the possible effects of climate phenomena in the country. Household consumption remains the main driver of domestic demand, although it has shown a slight slowdown.

    Growing exports

    Investment, for its part, rebounded after remaining in negative numbers in previous quarters. Additionally, employment and productivity per hour worked continue to increase, with a 3.6% growth in employment in the quarter from May to July 2024. Exports have grown by 8.6% in the last 12 months, while imports have grown by 4.0%.

    SourceTatiana Gutierrez
    ViaWILMER USECHE
