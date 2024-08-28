Costa Rican Deputies Unite and Revive the Project to Save Endangered Sharks Species

In a key move for marine conservation, the FrenteAmplio (FA) faction has resurrected a crucial bill to protect shark species that are on the brink of extinction. This proposal, led by Congressman Ariel Robles, seeks to impose a total ban on commercial fishing of these vital animals.

Costa Rica, which is in an alarming position as the main exporter of shark fins in Latin America, has been criticized for not complying with international conventions that seek to protect these species. Robles expressed frustration over the lack of support from Incopesca to implement this essential regulation.

Balancing of marine ecosystems

The shark, a key predator in the balance of marine ecosystems, is the victim of indiscriminate hunting that threatens its existence. The situation is so critical that global studies have shown a 70% reduction in shark populations in recent decades, including species such as the hammerhead shark.

This is not the first attempt at legislation in this regard. Previously, a similar project was presented, but it expired on December 17, 2023 due to lack of attention from the majority of current legislators. The excessive demand for shark fins in Asian countries, used in various traditional culinary preparations, has driven this serious overfishing.

Preserving the country’s biodiversity

The new project has the support of KattiaCambronero, representative of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), who committed to ensuring that the proposal advances in the legislative process. The deputy emphasized the urgent need to protect marine ecosystems and preserve the country’s biodiversity.In addition, the initiative has the support of the MarViva Foundation, which has been a key ally in the fight to protect the oceans and their species.

