The Costa Rican Chamber of Industries (CICR) celebrates the resolutions that determine much higher reductions than those requested by ICE (Costa Rican Electrical Regulatory commission) in its ordinary review of the generation (-35.73%), transmission (-9.99%) and distribution (-16.60%) systems.

On behalf of consumers, last November 12, the CIRC participated in the public hearing in which was presented technical elements that demonstrated that it was possible to make a substantial reduction. Therefore, we are pleased that our request has been taken into account and has been resolved to set ICE’s ordinary tariffs with a -16.6% decrease in tariffs for electricity consumers. “This to some extent will allow mitigating or compensating the possible impact that could be had from the recognition of costs due to the high thermal generation and electricity imports this year, that is, the Variable Cost of Generation (CVG),” commented Sergio Capón, president of the Costa Rican Chamber of Industries.

“This tariff study is about the revision of ICE’s costs to provide the electricity supply service. At the public hearing we presented the technical arguments that demonstrated the possibility of having greater reductions based on a thorough review of said costs, and the excess operating profits that ICE had obtained in previous years, among other elements”, explained Sergio Capón.

Final fixing of tariffs for the year 2025

The industrialists added that they will be waiting for the final fixing of tariffs for the year 2025, which will be decided in the next few days, where they also participated with a petition so that the excessive cost for producing with oil derivatives (known as CVG in the tariff methodology), can be prorated in several periods and the consumer does not suffer an exaggerated increase in his bill next year, added the industrialists.

Affecting the pockets of families

Electricity is an important input because it affects the production costs of companies, and with it their capacity to generate employment, as well as affecting the pockets of families who have to pay their electricity bill.

