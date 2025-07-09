Estudio Choralia won four awards in various categories during its participation in the 13th edition of the Johannes Brahms International Choir Festival and Competition in Germany.

This event, held from July 2 to 6 in Wernigerode, brought together 18 choirs from ten countries. It is also considered one of the most important biennial festivals on the international choral circuit.

On this occasion, Maestro Fabián Vargas conducted Estudio Choralia, a group he has led since its founding in 2017. Since then, the group has represented Costa Rica in Mexico, Argentina, Portugal, and now, Germany.

The jury awarded Choralia first place in the Mixed Choir and Folklore categories. In addition, the group won a special award for its performance of “Tambito,” a signature piece in the Costa Rican repertoire.

The residents and visitors of Wernigerode voted for Choralia to present it with the Audience Prize. With this result, Choralia became the first Costa Rican group to receive this award. This achievement demonstrates not only the group’s technical quality but also its ability to move international audiences.

Sustained process of work and commitment

According to its director, the triumph was the result of a sustained process of work and commitment. “We brought four awards to Costa Rica as a result of discipline, hard work, and ambition,” said Fabián Vargas. “We are a small country, but big in dreams. This triumph proves that Costa Rica can reach the summits of the world,” he added.

This milestone represents a significant advance for the choral projection of Costa Rica and Latin America. At the same time, it opens up new opportunities for future tours in Europe and other regions of the world.

In this way, Choralia positions itself as one of the most prominent groups on the Latin American choral scene. Its success in Germany reaffirms its role as the country’s cultural ambassadors to global audiences. The group will continue its concert schedule while preparing new productions and international partnerships for 2026.

