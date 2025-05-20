More
    Search
    Travel
    Updated:

    Costa Rican Chef Daniel Vargas Attempted to Reach the Summit of Everest, but “The Mountain Didn’t Want To”

    He reported on his social media that the window to reach the summit had closed. This was his second attempt

    By Beleida Delgado
    0

    Must Read

    Beleida Delgado

    Costa Rican chef and athlete Daniel Vargas failed to reach the summit of Everest, he announced Tuesday on his Instagram account. “The mountain didn’t want to. The window closed, and there’s no more opportunity. They’re descending toward a safe zone,” he said at around 7 a.m. Costa Rica time.

    Although Vargas tried, he encountered several obstacles that prevented him from achieving his goal. First, on May 12, they had to return to base camp because of a 5.5 magnitude earthquake in Tibet, which borders Everest. “This caused a large avalanche that fortunately didn’t reach the camp,” his team reported.

    Although they climbed again, on Monday he was at Camp 4, the last point toward the summit, but a storm caught up with them and left them trapped there. “The chances of reaching the summit are minimal due to the weather and lack of oxygen, however, they will give us a couple of hours to exhaust ourselves until the last minute,” they wrote this Monday. And so it happened. The chef attacked again around midnight in Costa Rica, but he was unsuccessful.

    Second attempt

    This is the second attempt by the Costa Rican to reach the summit of the world’s highest mountain (8,849 meters above sea level). On the first occasion, he suffered cerebral edema. He made that announcement on May 18, 2024. That day, he indicated that he had felt “extremely ill” when he arrived at Camp 1. In fact, he required helicopter transfer to a hospital in Kathmandu.

    Ligia Madrigal, the last Tica to achieve summit

    “Not being able to get that photo at the summit with the Costa Rican flag weighs heavily on me. But that doesn’t mean it’s something you can achieve later,” she said at the time. The last Costa Rican to conquer Everest is Ligia Madrigal, who achieved the goal on May 22 of last year.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    Source Paula Ruiz
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
    Previous article
    Be Alert: Cinde’s Name is Being Used in Costa Rica to Offer Fake Investments on Social Media

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Local NewsBeleida Delgado -

    Be Alert: Cinde’s Name is Being Used in Costa Rica to Offer Fake Investments on Social Media

    The Costa Rican Coalition of Development Initiatives (Cinde) sent a public alert about the unauthorized use of its name...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2025 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »