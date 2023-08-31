More
    Costa Rican Bodybuilder Is Crowned Champion of the 2023 Masters Olympia

    Competition was held in Romania

    The experienced Costa Rican athlete, Alejandro “Fello” Cambronero, became champion in the classic physique category of the 2023 Masters Olympia, the main bodybuilding tournament for athletes over 40 years of age worldwide.The 45-year-old national athlete emerged victorious at the BT Arena Cluj-Napoca in Romania, demonstrating his excellence on the international bodybuilding scene.

    Never giving up

    “Beyond victories and achievements, it is about endurance and never giving up. Our DARC Sport team stays strong even in difficult times. Grateful for the unwavering support of my incredible family”, wrote the Tico athlete based in Miami on his social networks after finishing the competition.

    It is important to note that the Masters Olympia is only attended by athletes who have received an invitation. It summons the most outstanding bodybuilders on the planet who are over 40 and 45 years old, depending on the category, in an event that highlights experience and skill in the world of bodybuilding.The classic physique category stands out for prioritizing harmony and balance of the body, highlighting poses that emanate grace and artistic expression.

    - Advertisement -
    Traffic Jam in the Panama Canal Due to Drought Impacts International Trade
