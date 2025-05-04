More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Costa Rican Band “The Saint Cecilia” to Join Green Day and Justin Timberlake at Festivals in the United States

    Kicking Off Their "The Coast-to-Coast Journey" Tour

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The Costa Rican band The Saint Cecilia is marking a milestone as they are set to kick off their tour in the United States, playing at three of the most important festivals, sharing the bill with established artists such as Green Day, Justin Timberlake, Ice Cube, Anderson .Paak, and Khruangbin. This achievement is part of their “The Coast-to-Coast Journey” tour.

    The first stage will be the Lovin’ Life Music Fest, held from May 2 to 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a daily attendance of more than 20,000 people. The band will then continue with performances in cities such as Greenville, Atlanta, and Charleston, before landing at the Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival in San Diego (May 16 to 18), and culminating at BottleRock Napa Valley (May 23 to 25). May).

    A great deal of excitement

    “We’ve been preparing with daily rehearsals, technical adjustments, and a great deal of excitement. This tour is not only a dream come true, but an opportunity to show the world that Costa Rican music is made with quality, passion, and vision,” said Stewart Heigold, vocalist of The Saint Cecilia.

    Sonic evolution

    The band will use this tour not only to share their live performances but also to premiere previously unreleased material that will be included in their debut studio album. This is a sonic evolution that reflects the group’s artistic growth and their commitment to music that transcends borders.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceMelissa Gonzalez
    ViaGUILLERMO AGUDELO
    Previous article
    KLM will Fly Five Times a Week to Costa Rica During the 2025-2026 Season
    Next article
    Megacon 2025: Costa Rica’s Most Anticipated Pop Culture Event Kicks Off Today

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Local NewsTCRN STAFF -

    National Museum of Costa Rica Invites You on a Space Adventure

    The National Museum of Costa Rica is celebrating, and it wants you to be part of the celebration. This...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »