With a blend of determination, physical endurance, and mental strength, athlete Federico Pacheco managed to complete the Western States 100, considered the most renowned and demanding ultra-distance race in the world.

The event, held in the United States, requires participants to run 100 miles (160 kilometers) through mountainous terrain, steep climbs, technical descents, and variable weather conditions.

Pacheco crossed the finish line with a time of 23 hours and 12 minutes, a feat that earned him the silver medal, a distinction reserved only for those who complete the course in less than 24 hours.

Mental and physical aspect

“When we talk about ultra-distance, it’s always more about the mental aspect than the physical aspect because the body goes, the legs go, even if they’re tired, even if they have problems, but basically it’s always about trusting in yourself, always having faith and confidence that you’ll get there,” said Federico Pacheco.

This result places the Costa Rican athlete among the international elite in this competitive event, a sport that demands not only rigorous physical preparation but also constant mental fortitude.

“I trained for about six months with my coach, Ariel Mora; he’s the coach who’s been training me for over 10 years. I ran a race in Colorado in April as preparation; it was a test that allowed me to really measure my pace, nutrition, and experience my feelings,” said Pacheco.

Three sections

The Western States 100 course can be divided into three distinct sections. The first part is characterized by its wooded landscapes and technical trails.The second section is considered the most challenging of the course and is known as the canyon zone. Runners face demanding descents and steep ascents, as well as very high temperatures, which represent a great physical challenge.

Finally, the last section extends from Forest Hill and is considered the most peaceful part of the event, with smoother trails that allow for a better pace to the finish line.

This feat places Pacheco among the elite of ultra-distance running and highlights the growth of alternative disciplines that are gradually gaining ground in the country.

