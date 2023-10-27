More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Costa Rican Artist Patrizia Gallo Wins First Place at Prestigious Competition in London

    TheUruguayan-Costa Rican artist, won first place in the Golden Time Talent competition

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Patrizia Gallo, Uruguayan-Costa Rican artist, won first place in the prestigious Golden Time Talent competition, in London. Gallo, who has lived in Costa Rica for 31 years, participated in the painting category with “Confidence,” a 40 x 30 cm oil painting.

    Opportunity for Europe

     “I received information about the project and decided to participate in the 49th season.  After winning the competition, I received an international diploma, a statuette and a medal.  In addition, the competition provides the opportunity to participate in exhibitions that will be held in London,” said Gallo.

     The competition work is evaluated by jury members from 56 countries, including Russia, London, Georgia, Syria, Greece, the United Arab Emirates, among others. This season, more than 383 participants from more than 40 countries competed in 68 categories.

     The creative personality and skills of the author, composition, possession of the technique with which the work was carried out, originality of design and execution, and color management are evaluated.  The scores used ranged from 1 to 10, and the Costa Rican artist obtained a 95.6.

    Other achievements

    Included this year in the list of the 200 most outstanding figures of Costa Rican culture, an initiative of the Cultural Center of Spain, of the Spanish Cooperation – AECID / Embassy of Spain. In December, a book will be published that will compile the stories and trajectories of these 200 characters, for wider dissemination, including Gallo.

    - Advertisement -
    Source Melissa Gonzalez
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Migration Policy: An Analyses of Costa Rica and Panama’s Efforts and the Broader Migration Crisis
    Next article
    Investing in Costa Rica: A Sound Decision for You to Consider
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    EconomicTCRN STAFF -

    Investing in Costa Rica: A Sound Decision for You to Consider

    Investing in Costa Rica has become an attractive option for many individuals and businesses looking to expand their portfolios...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »