More
    Search
    Sport
    Updated:

    Costa Rican Ariana Coto Wins Gold and Bronze at the Citi Para Swimming World Series

    The competition took place at the Metropolitan Aquatic Center in Jalisco, Mexico

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Costa Rican Ariana Coto climbed to the podium of the Citi Para Swimming World Series, winning two medals: a gold in the 50-meter butterfly, junior category, and a bronze in the same event, but in the senior category, class S7.

    The competition took place at the Metropolitan Aquatic Center in Jalisco, Mexico, where 218 para-athletes from twelve countries participated. Ariana stood out not only for her medals but also for qualifying for all the finals, managing to surpass her personal bests.

    Very gratifying competition

    “It was a very gratifying competition for me and my coach.” “We achieved the goals of lowering times in most events and we also brought back two medals; additionally, I managed to reach all the finals, which makes me very happy to see my performance,” said Ariana.

    In addition to her international achievement, Coto had an outstanding performance in the National and Paranational Sports Games Guanacaste 2024, where she won three gold medals and one silver in different events. For her part, Sara Miranda, another Costa Rican representative, improved several personal records before withdrawing from the event for health reasons.

    An excellent start

    Coach Fernando García highlighted that both athletes met expectations and made an excellent start on their path to the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games. “In summary, the participation in the Citi Para Swimming World Series was excellent, Ariana improved four personal bests: 50 butterfly, 50 freestyle, 200 individual medley, and 400 freestyle, and in Sara’s case, she improved her times in the 50 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.” Both met their expectations,” expressed García.

    The World Series held in Jalisco marked the beginning of the Paralympic cycle towards the Los Angeles 2028 Games and is key in the qualifying process for the Singapore 2025 World Championship.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceSilvia Ureña
    ViaWILMER USECHE
    Previous article
    High Waves and Strong Breaking on Costa Rican Beaches: Bathers are Advised to Exercise Caution
    Next article
    Guidelines for Visiting the Indigenous Communities of Costa Rica

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Guidelines for Visiting the Indigenous Communities of Costa Rica

    Visiting Costa Rica's indigenous communities presents a unique opportunity to engage with rich cultures and ancient traditions. To ensure...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »