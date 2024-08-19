Costa Rican Animal Health Service Say: If Dogs that Butcher Turtles in the South Pacific Have Owners, They Will be Sanctioned

If the dogs that are butchering turtles on Carate Beach, in the South Pacific of Costa Rica, have owners, these people are exposed to sanctions.This was indicated by Iliana Céspedes, director of the National Animal Health Service (Senasa).

“We have been able to notice the death of about 15 Kemp’s ridley turtles throughout the year, which would have been caused by dogs in the area, which is close to the Corcovado National Park” she added.

Dogs from nearby farms

Just last month, six turtles were found dead, having come to the coast to lay their eggs. The nests also appeared damaged.Laura Exley, director of the Osa Turtle Protective Community organization (Coprot), assured this medium that the dogs belong to nearby farms.

Exley explained that his client came to the conclusion that the dogs are responsible for the deaths of the chelonians because of the footprints they have left in the sand.But, also, because other people have already seen some specimens hanging around the beach.This would rule out, for now, that there was a criminal hand or that it was a wild animal that attacked the turtles.

Senasa will send an official letter

Given this scenario, Céspedes announced that she will send a letter to the municipality of Osa to summon the community. The goal is for everyone to find a solution.

And this would have to come from two directions: if animals have owners, we must identify who they are. They are exposed to sanctions that would range from fines ranging from a quarter to half a salary.Wildlife penalties could also apply and are much more severe.

If the dogs do not have owners and are strays, then the approach should include neighbors and associations such as Coprot.“Here we must address the root of the problem… which is summarized in the action of human beings. If the dogs have owners, there is a lack of care on the part of these people. And if not, then the animals are loose without communal attention. In the end, dogs do not kill out of malice,” said Céspedes.

Importance of Costa Rica for turtles

Costa Rica is one of the most important places in the world for the reproduction of olive ridley turtles. One of the most emblematic places for massive arrivals is Ostional in Guanacaste.Olive ridley turtles are classified as a vulnerable species due to habitat loss, poaching and marine pollution.

Local community participates

In Costa Rica, there are conservation efforts that involve the local community to participate in conservation while benefiting economically.One of the benefits of olive ridley turtle eggs is that, as they decompose in the sand, they provide nutrients that enrich the coastal environment.

