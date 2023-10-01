More
    Costa Rican Album “Cantata Negra” is Nominated for 2023 Latin Grammys: There are 4 Ticos Nominated for this Work

    This was announced this past Tuesday by the Latin Recording Academy from the city of Seville, Spain

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    The record production Cantata Negra obtained a nomination at the Latin Grammys in the category of Best Classical Music Album.  This album contains a work by the Costa Rican composer Marvin Camacho.

    The album was recorded in June 2022 in the studios of the School of Musical Arts of the University of Costa Rica (UCR) by engineers Carlos Escalante and Jorge Castro.Castro is also the music producer, mixing and mastering engineer.In fact, thanks to Cantata negra the nominees are Camacho, Mora, Castro and UCR Coral.It is worth mentioning that this is Castro’s second nomination in the classical category.  He was also nominated in the children’s and folk categories in 2020.

    A huge team effort

    “It is a huge team effort of many people, I would say more than 40 people, united by the beautiful melodies of Marvin Camacho.  I am extremely grateful to him for his years of trust and support.

    Very proud as a country

     “We should feel very proud as a country since it is not easy to get there and be recognized by the most important award for Hispanic music in the world.“God willing, we will be in Seville to enjoy this moment alongside all the nominated colleagues whom I greatly congratulate,” Castro said.

    Awards outside the United States

    Colombians Shakira, Karol G and Camilo lead the race for the Latin Grammy Awards with seven nominations each, which will be awarded this year for the first time outside the United States.Hot on their heels, Argentina’s Bizarrap and Colombia’s Feid received six nominations each.

     The organizers of the biggest music awards in Spanish and Portuguese decided for their 24th edition to take them out of the United States for the first time and take them to Seville, where they will be awarded on November 16 at the Palace of Congresses and Exhibitions (Fibes).

    A “cultural phenomenon”

     “To exalt music you have to travel with it, and our music travels further and further,” said Manuel Abud, executive director of the Latin Recording Academy, in the video, who referred to Latin music as a “cultural phenomenon.” in constant evolution.”

     The annual Latin Grammy Awards, whose first edition was in 2000, is traditionally held in Las Vegas, although on occasions it moved to other American cities with a large Latin population, such as Miami, New York or Houston.

