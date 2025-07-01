With more than 10% of the national workforce linked to the agricultural sector and a growing need for productive modernization, Agrotransformation 2025 is consolidating its position as the main meeting and exchange of ideas for the Costa Rican agricultural sector. This event, sponsored by the DESCUBRE program and led by the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promotion Agency (PROCOMER), will take place on July 10 and 11 at the TEC campus in San Carlos.

In its fifth edition, Agrotransformation is evolving as a key initiative to showcase new trends in sustainability, precision agriculture, emerging technologies, and agribusiness. The event will bring together producers, agricultural exporters, academics, authorities from the agricultural and foreign trade sectors, as well as technology providers, with the goal of building a more competitive and inclusive agriculture, strengthening linkages, and generating more jobs.

“Costa Rica must promote a strengthened, modern agricultural sector that meets the demands of a constantly evolving world. Agrotransformation is a testament to the collaborative work we do between the public and private sectors to open up new opportunities, especially for our agricultural producers and innovators, a sector that accounts for 17% of our country’s goods exports,” commented Laura López, General Manager of PROCOMER.

Agrotransformation 2025 will prioritize the participation of companies involved in the processing of cassava and plantain, strategic products in the DESCUBRE portfolio, as well as startups and agritech providers, which are key to the modernization of the Costa Rican countryside.

The first day of the event, Thursday, July 10, will feature keynote addresses with national and international experts, as well as an exhibition of stands from companies and organizations in the services, technology, financing, and business chambers sectors that will allow participants to learn about their solutions for the agricultural sector.

The second day, Friday, July 11, will feature the launch of the Agritech Acceleration Program, as well as discussions and talks with experts and successful agritech startups from Mexico and Colombia, and an open house at Biopro, a success story in agroindustrial transformation.

Specialized workshops will also be held for local entrepreneurs, promoting knowledge transfer and innovation, and facilitating key connections with the agribusiness sector.

This edition of Agrotransformation is supported by the CRUSA Foundation, the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), and the San Carlos University of Technology (TEC), which share a commitment to promoting a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable agriculture.

Recent editions of Agrotransformation have proven to be a catalyst for innovation and multisector collaboration. In 2024, the event brought together more than 450 participants, with 35 booths and conferences focused on sustainability and generational integration. Recent editions have been held in the Chorotega and Huetar Caribe regions, promoting new products such as turmeric, ginger, and edible insects.

The DESCUBRE Program

Agrotransformation is an initiative of the DESCUBRE Program, which boosts the competitiveness of the agricultural and agribusiness sectors toward an inclusive, global, and dynamic economy. The program focuses on innovation and technology to increase the added value of national production. The agricultural sector ranks second in Costa Rica’s goods exports, with a 17% share. Its main export products are pineapple, bananas and green coffee.

