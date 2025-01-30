With a focus on innovation and development in technological advances and sustainable solutions, Costa Rica will participate in MD&M West 2025, consolidating its position as a key destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) and its leadership as the main exporter of medical devices per capita in America.

The main purpose of this participation is to establish strategic alliances and attract new investment projects through business meetings and networking activities designed to maximize opportunities.

Proven capacity

“Our proven capacity in advanced manufacturing, Costa Rican human talent, political stability, and sustainability position us as a strategic partner for global trade and investment. Our objective is clear: to expand opportunities and employment that boost the well-being of Costa Rica by attracting FDI and strengthening exports. “That is why it is vital to take advantage of spaces like MD&M West, a platform that generates business and positioning for the country,” said Laura López, General Manager of the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promotion Agency (PROCOMER).

In this edition, the country will participate with a delegation led by PROCOMER that brings together 15 exporting companies and 4 free trade zone parks, which stand out for their innovation in high-precision manufacturing, assembly services in clean rooms, automation technologies and advanced packaging. The Costa Rican representation will exhibit its products and services, and will attend meetings with international buyers and investors at a stand of the essential COSTA RICA Country Brand.

“Zona Franca La Lima has been present in previous editions of MD&M, which reflects our commitment to the medical device sector and our connection with this important fair. We are proud to highlight that several of the companies that operate in our business park participate in this event. Our proposal includes adaptable spaces and access to abundant specialized human talent thanks to the proximity to important academic institutions in the country. It also stands out for having the lowest turnover in the country, positioning us as a strategic ally for global companies seeking to grow in a collaborative and competitive environment,” said Carolina Umaña, Commercial Manager of Zona Franca La Lima.

For his part, Marko Mileta, General Manager of Tico Electronics, added: “Tico Electronics, traditionally focused on the aerospace industry, has experienced growing interest in its electromechanical products for the medical sector since the pandemic. This 2025 will mark our first participation in the MD&M fair, an achievement made possible thanks to PROCOMER’s support in consolidating national suppliers at the Costa Rica stand. The country’s outstanding presence in the medical industry, driven by Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from multiple Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), reinforces the importance of initiatives like this to boost the offer of local suppliers.”

US main customer

The United States is consolidated as the main destination for Costa Rican exports of medical devices, representing 64% of the total in this sector. With the participation of more than 1,400 exhibitors and attendees, MD&M West allows Costa Rica to position itself as a world leader in life sciences and advanced manufacturing, highlighting its competitiveness and excellence.

By the end of 2024, the total value of Costa Rican exports to the United States is over $5.915 billion, which reaffirms the relevance of this market for the country’s economy and its role as a strategic partner in Costa Rica’s international projection. This performance demonstrates the quality and solidity of the national offer, as well as the opportunities that are opening up to continue driving the growth of this industry.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR