    Costa Rica Will Host the First Edition of “Road to Ultra”Electronic Music Festival

    Road to Ultra Costa Rica opened registration for fans to purchase tickets in stage 1

    Ultra Worldwide announced the first edition of Road To Ulrra Costa Rica, which will take place next Friday, November 3 at El Tajo de Parque Diversiones in La Uruca. Road to Ultra Costa Rica, during a single day and on a single stage, with a production that includes hypnotic visuals and immersive lighting. This to highlight the presentation of the different talents of electronic music, the production noted.

    Road to Ultra Costa Rica opened registration for fans to purchase stage 1 tickets here: https://costarica.roadtoultra.com/tickets/2023/The line up with prices will be published in the coming days.

    Unmatched combination

    Ultra Worldwide stands out for its flagship event; the Ultra Music Festival in Miami. “This brand is acclaimed for offering an unmatched combination of top-level electronic talent, cutting-edge technology and large-scale productions,” added the international firm.

    Ultra Music Festival is an annual electronic music event that was founded in 1999 by Russell Faibisch and Alex Omes and takes place every March. Among the world-famous DJs who have gone there are David Guetta, Armin Van Buuren.

