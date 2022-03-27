More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Will Host the “After El Clásico” Of the Spanish Professional Football League

    Entertainment activity will be held for the first time in Central America after the traditional Real Madrid vs. Barcelona classic

    By TCRN STAFF
    12
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Spanish Professional Football League chose Costa Rica to hold its first “After El Clásico”, an entertainment activity that will take place for the first time in Central America, after the iconic El Clásico match: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona.

    The event will be on Sunday, March 20th, starting at 2:00 p.m., at the República Bar, located in La Sabana. The event is open to all public and free, and the entry protocols established by the Ministry of Health will be handled. As part of this capacity control.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Closer to its fans around the world

    “One of the objectives of La Liga is to be closer to its fans around the world, and since Costa Rica is a country that, due to its cultural characteristics, lives football passionately, we have decided to celebrate the first edition of “After El Clásico” in this territory. The invitation is made to spend a Sunday with friends and family together with La Liga and the high doses of emotion that El Clásico generates, in addition to enjoying the national bands that will accompany us”, commented Martín Pardo, La Liga delegate for Central America.

    The meeting will feature a main stage where national artists Magpie Jay, Mustang 65 and Jessi González will perform; In addition, there will be sponsor kiosks, interactive games and other attractions for attendees.

    As part of the promotions and prizes, people will be able to compete for official shirts and balls of the Spanish competition, and food and drinks from Bar República.

    Active participation

    There will be a museum enabled for taking photographs, which can be printed and taken as a souvenir of the event. In addition, some of the photographs will be shown live in an activation that the Spanish competition is carrying out in the popular Plaza de Callao in Madrid.

    “We are technology, entertainment, research, health… We go beyond football. The pandemic helped us to reinvent ourselves and we are creating and developing events that bring together people who like sports, gastronomy and music at a global level”, concluded Pardo.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleEarly Start of Savings Will Generate Less Economic Effort When You Retire
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    Early Start of Savings Will Generate Less Economic Effort When You Retire

    According to data from the Superintendency of Pensions (Supen), only 9% of voluntary pensions belong to young people
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    At TCRN we share a positive, dynamic, and nuanced perspective on world affairs. We shed light on topics that range from culture, environment, technology and economics to society, politics, and health. Here we take investigative reporting seriously so we don’t shy away from bad news. We just don’t dwell on the dark side of life or seek to exploit it in anyway

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER