Costa Rica Will Host the “After El Clásico” Of the Spanish Professional Football League

The Spanish Professional Football League chose Costa Rica to hold its first “After El Clásico”, an entertainment activity that will take place for the first time in Central America, after the iconic El Clásico match: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona.

The event will be on Sunday, March 20th, starting at 2:00 p.m., at the República Bar, located in La Sabana. The event is open to all public and free, and the entry protocols established by the Ministry of Health will be handled. As part of this capacity control.

Closer to its fans around the world

“One of the objectives of La Liga is to be closer to its fans around the world, and since Costa Rica is a country that, due to its cultural characteristics, lives football passionately, we have decided to celebrate the first edition of “After El Clásico” in this territory. The invitation is made to spend a Sunday with friends and family together with La Liga and the high doses of emotion that El Clásico generates, in addition to enjoying the national bands that will accompany us”, commented Martín Pardo, La Liga delegate for Central America.

The meeting will feature a main stage where national artists Magpie Jay, Mustang 65 and Jessi González will perform; In addition, there will be sponsor kiosks, interactive games and other attractions for attendees.

As part of the promotions and prizes, people will be able to compete for official shirts and balls of the Spanish competition, and food and drinks from Bar República.

Active participation

There will be a museum enabled for taking photographs, which can be printed and taken as a souvenir of the event. In addition, some of the photographs will be shown live in an activation that the Spanish competition is carrying out in the popular Plaza de Callao in Madrid.

“We are technology, entertainment, research, health… We go beyond football. The pandemic helped us to reinvent ourselves and we are creating and developing events that bring together people who like sports, gastronomy and music at a global level”, concluded Pardo.