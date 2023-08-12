Costa Rica Will Have For the First Time Gastronomic Tour “Puro Cacao”

The national culinary creativity, having cocoa as an ingredient of inspiration, will come to light during the “Puro cacao gastro tour”.This First Gastronomic Experience with 100% Tico cacao began on July 28, lasting for 8 consecutive weeks until it ends on October 1.

During this time, lovers of cocoa, chocolate and new culinary experiences will be able to enjoy a series of dishes created exclusively for this gastronomic activity, in 15 restaurants located in San José, Heredia and Puntarenas.

A product with a rich history

“It is no secret to anyone that cocoa and its derivatives are traditional products in Latin American gastronomy, and in the particular case of Costa Rica, it is a product with a rich history that dates back to colonial times. Certainly working on its strengthening and economic revitalization is a challenge that we assume with commitment and dedication,” explained Miguel Ángel Arvelo, chief of staff and representative of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

“Puro cacao gastro tour” is organized by IICA in conjunction with the Development Banking System (SBD) and the British organization Proyecto Eden, with the main purpose of strengthening the national cocoa sector, especially producers located in: Huetar Norte, Huetar Caribe and Brunca Region.

According to the 2021 National Cocoa Census, Costa Rica has 3,055 cultivated hectares with some 2,416,354 trees, which are cared for by some 1,524 rural families dedicated to this crop. PURO CACAO GASTRO TOUR brings together independent producers and producer organizations from different areas of the country, representing some 250 families of cocoa producers.

The participating restaurants are located in: Escalante, Amón, Paseo Colón, Otoya, Central, Escazú, San Isidro de Heredia, Belén, Manuel Antonio and Monteverde.