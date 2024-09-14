Costa Rica Will Face Highest Tides of the Year in the Coming Months, Experts Warn

The Center for Research in Marine Sciences and Limnology (Cimar-UCR) warns that, in the coming days and months, the highest tides of the year are expected in Costa Rica.

September 17

October 19

“It must be taken into account that these high tides produce flooding in some coastal sectors,” said the expert. “They also reinforce rip currents, which are powerful flows of water that move quickly from the coast towards the open sea,” Lizano explained.

These currents are generated when waves break on a beach and the water accumulated on the shore seeks a path to return to the ocean, creating an intense and dangerous current channel.

Previous year behavior

During September and October 2023, some of the highest tides of the year were also recorded on the coasts of Costa Rica, particularly in the Pacific.According to the Oceanographic Information Module (MIO-Cimar), these tides were influenced by factors such as the lunar phase and atmospheric conditions.During those months, the maximum heights of the tides in the Pacific region reached up to 1.8 meters, with strong waves that complicated maritime conditions.

In particular, a significant high tide was reported on September 5, in combination with swells from the southern hemisphere, which led to a considerable increase in waves, in some cases exceeding two meters.

Rainy season

Likewise, Lizano explained that, during these months, the rainiest conditions of the season normally occur, which influences the sea conditions to change. “During the rainy season, and especially in September and October, which are the rainiest months annually, conditions become more dangerous, mainly for bathers,” he indicated.

This is because, during these months, the rivers discharge more water onto the beaches, generating outward currents that can drag people away, for example, at the exit of an estuary or a ravine.

“I know of people who, during these months, in the Sámara sector, close businesses dedicated to surfing and kayaking because the conditions are not appropriate for people,” highlighted the expert. He also explained that there are more electrical storms with lightning, thunder and waterspouts, which can put the safety of bathers at risk.

Caution

In general, and given the increase in aquatic accidents in 2024, the population is asked to be alert to changes in the conditions of beaches and rivers.

What to do if you are in a rip current?

Stay calm: Don’t try to swim directly to shore against the current; this can cause burnout.

Swim parallel to the shore: Get out of the current by swimming laterally until you feel the strength of the current decrease, and then return to shore.

Call for help: If you can’t escape, try floating and raising your arms as a sign for help.

Also, if there is an electrical storm or you observe any other phenomenon, do not go into the sea.

