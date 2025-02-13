With the participation of more than 300 international players, Costa Rica will be the stage for the long-awaited 10th Pan American Tennis Cup, which will be held from February 20 to 25 at the Costa Rica Tennis Club.

The tournament will have delegations from 18 countries and promises to offer a first-class sporting spectacle, with free admission for the public. Since its creation in 2012, the Pan American Tennis Cup has positioned itself as one of the most important events on the Costa Rican sporting calendar.

From all parts of the world

This year, the tournament will bring together 306 tennis players from different parts of the continent, including outstanding players from countries such as Mexico, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia. The competition will be played in 10 categories, with a total of 280 matches, including 224 in the knockout phase and 56 in the main draw.

Costa Rica reaffirms its position as a key destination for tennis in Latin America, consolidating the Pan American Cup as a benchmark event for the development of sport in the region.

The tournament not only impacts the sports field, but also the local economy. With the support of sponsors, this event has established itself as an event that attracts tourists and generates opportunities for local companies. The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) and the Costa Rican Chamber of Tourism support the initiative, recognizing the importance of the event for the country.

In addition to the competitions, the tournament will include the traditional Expo Fair, where companies and entrepreneurs will be able to exhibit their products and services, offering promotional prices to attendees. Sociocultural activities will also be held to enrich the public’s experience.

Further step towards inclusion

This year, the Pan American Cup has taken a further step towards inclusion by opening its doors to wheelchair players and a Senior category, with the participation of former tennis players over 64 years of age. With this initiative, the tournament underlines that tennis is a sport for everyone.

The event, organized by the Costa Rican Interclub Tennis League with the endorsement of the Costa Rican Tennis Federation (FCT), has become a space not only for competition, but also for growth for the sport and the community.

This year, the Pan American Cup is presented as a unique opportunity to enjoy an international level tournament in Costa Rica, with the possibility of witnessing the talent of outstanding tennis players from the region. The sporting event will be held at the Costa Rica Tennis Club in Sabana Sur, San José.

