The Costa Rican Gerontological Association (Ageco) is now open for registration for its seventh cell phone photography contest for seniors. “What matters to people over 60 behind a photographic lens, amidst their experiences and surroundings? This contest gives us images that convey the social perception of people, environments, and places that are significant to their lives.

“It is a sociocultural resource of high value and interest that allows us to recognize the talent of photographs taken by amateurs,” said Fabián Trejos, general manager of Ageco.

How to participate in the contest?

Those who wish to participate must be over 60 years of age residing in Costa Rica, photography enthusiasts, and must not have worked as professional photographers. “The contest seeks to inspire creativity and reward the best images, evaluating details such as the play with angles, light, and shadows,” emphasized Trejos.

There are three categories for participation:

My Life with My Family

Unusual Perspectives

Black and White

Those who register may submit up to two photographs, provided that they are Each of these images will be entered into a different category.

In each category, the top three places will be awarded, and an honorable mention will be given, including prizes such as tablets, cell phones, cameras, and photography kits.

More information about the contest:

Registration can be found at the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1qY_Km0cs4f77DjPKwUsApyxn8-lwmrAbXYeCJPRAJD4/edit

Phone: 2542-4500

Email: [email protected]

