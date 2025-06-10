More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Will Award Prizes For the Best Cell Phone Photos Taken By Seniors

    Applicants must be residents over the age of 60 and photography enthusiasts

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Costa Rican Gerontological Association (Ageco) is now open for registration for its seventh cell phone photography contest for seniors. “What matters to people over 60 behind a photographic lens, amidst their experiences and surroundings? This contest gives us images that convey the social perception of people, environments, and places that are significant to their lives.

    “It is a sociocultural resource of high value and interest that allows us to recognize the talent of photographs taken by amateurs,” said Fabián Trejos, general manager of Ageco.

    How to participate in the contest?

    Those who wish to participate must be over 60 years of age residing in Costa Rica, photography enthusiasts, and must not have worked as professional photographers. “The contest seeks to inspire creativity and reward the best images, evaluating details such as the play with angles, light, and shadows,” emphasized Trejos.

    There are three categories for participation:

    My Life with My Family

    Unusual Perspectives

    Black and White

    Those who register may submit up to two photographs, provided that they are Each of these images will be entered into a different category.

    In each category, the top three places will be awarded, and an honorable mention will be given, including prizes such as tablets, cell phones, cameras, and photography kits.

    More information about the contest:

    Registration can be found at the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1qY_Km0cs4f77DjPKwUsApyxn8-lwmrAbXYeCJPRAJD4/edit

    Phone: 2542-4500

    Email: [email protected]

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceSergio Arce
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
    Previous article
    Costa Rica Opens Negotiations With the US to Try Reversing the 10 Percent Tariff on Exports
    Next article
    Gasoline is Cheaper in Costa Rica Starting This Past Friday

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    What is the Color of the Costa Rican Pacific Ocean?

    I've known the sea for many years, but on this expedition, as we traveled from one station to the...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2025 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »