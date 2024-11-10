More
    Search
    Top Local Destinations
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Was Elected to the Presidency of International Social Tourism Organization Americas

    The country will lead the regional representation of the International Social Tourism Organization (ISTO) for a period of two years

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Costa Rica, represented by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), was chosen as the country to hold the regional presidency for the Americas of the International Social Tourism Organization (ISTO), a position it will hold for a period of two years.

    Precisely, ISTO Americas is responsible for the promotion and development of tourism for all people, inclusive, supportive, and sustainable, in South America, Central America, the Caribbean, and North America.

    Sergio Rodríguez is the current president of ISTO Americas, and the new representation from Costa Rica will be assigned to Alberto López, from the general management of ICT. Likewise, the Costa Rican Stephanie Sheehy, executive director of the Costa Rican Network for Accessible Tourism, was re-elected as vice president of the ISTO Americas Council.

    “Costa Rica receives this designation with great honor and responsibility, also as a recognition without a doubt of the role the country has played in promoting social tourism and for all people, with inclusivity programs and the firm conviction that tourism activity, if managed under a sustainability model, is a driver of development and well-being for communities,” declared William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism of Costa Rica.

    Promoting more inclusive tourism

    Our country, through the ICT, has promoted programs such as Tourism for All, which allows people in socio-economic vulnerability or with physical limitations to experience tourism; as well as activities in partnership with entities or organizations like the Costa Rican Social Security Fund, Funcavida, the Costa Rican Network for Accessible Tourism, among others, to promote more inclusive tourism for populations of older adults, cancer survivors or patients, children, and young people.

    Likewise, in conjunction with the economic and environmental axes of tourism sustainability, the social dimension is also strengthened with initiatives like Crafts with Identity, which brings together 18 artisan collectives that sell their products through a proposal that maintains national and cultural identity, and is in turn a source of income for more than 350 artisan individuals.

    The Comprehensive Management of Tourist Destinations, which allows for the measurement of indicators reflected in the Social Progress Index (SPI), is another area where the country stands out before ISTO, as it enables the quantification of the socioeconomic well-being of populations and the environmental impacts derived from tourism activities.

    30 years of history in the Americas

    ISTO arrived in the Americas in 1994 to be legally established in 1996. In these 30 years of management on the continent, it has seen the bonds between private companies, non-governmental organizations, academies, and public administrations grow and deepen in favor of a tourism development that prioritizes service to people, communities, and territories, under the promotion of concepts such as social, responsible, or community tourism. Currently, ISTO Americas is composed of more than 70 organizations from 17 nations, as well as 15 individual partners.

    The International Social Tourism Organization (ISTO) is a non-profit international association that brings together 190 organizations from 45 countries with actions revolving around themes such as accessibility, fair trade, the environment, solidarity, and quality of life.

    More information and details at the following link:

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Here’s How You Can Make Your Festive Travel Experience Fun
    Next article
    Tips for Traveling to Costa Rica

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica is the First Country in Central America to Have a National Artificial Intelligence Strategy

    The Ministry of Science, Innovation, Technology, and Telecommunications (MICITT) has taken a historic step by launching the National Artificial...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »