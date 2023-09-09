Costa Rica Tries To Position Itself as a Destination for Investments That Other Latin American Countries Scare Away

“Costa Rica differs from the rest of the region. At a time when we have an atrocious war in Ukraine, tensions in the Far East, and of course some confusing signals that governments at the Latin American level are sending, which Costa Rica has already overcome”.

That is the diagnosis made by the Minister of Foreign Trade (Comex), Manuel Tovar, regarding the sea of ​​investment search in which the country navigates.In attempts to attract companies, the challenge is also to prevail over other nations in the area that also seduce capital.Given this, Tovar talks about the importance of the country brand with which the arrival of investments is being sought.

“We are reaffirming the type of country that we are. We are reaffirming that we are a country that observes the rules of the game, we are sending that we are a country that bets on fundamental values ​​such as the protection of the environment, the decarbonization of the economy, respect for Human Rights,” he said.

The opening charter

The formula detailed by Tovar for Costa Rica is highlighting above all the opening option.In this regard, he cites as examples the negotiations of free trade agreements with countries such as Israel and the United Arab Emirates; in addition to the negotiation concluded with Ecuador and the attempt to reach the Trans-Pacific Agreement.

“What Costa Rica is looking for is to get closer to the world every time because our economy depends on international insertion,” he said.“We are an open economy that, far from locking ourselves in and contributing to the protectionism that does so much damage, especially to Costa Ricans, is expanding to the world. Those are signals that the investor looks for”, he closed.