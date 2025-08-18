The Coalition of Development Initiatives (Cinde) announced this Tuesday the return of the Life Sciences Forum to Costa Rica. This is an industry gathering (covering areas such as medical devices) where knowledge and opportunities are updated.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in June 2026. It is being developed in partnership with the Health & Tech Prime Partners group, with the participation of leading national and multinational companies in the sector.

The agenda includes areas such as:

Artificial Intelligence

Research and Development

Regulation

New Materials

Next-Generation Manufacturing

Automation

Big Data

“The Life Sciences Forum is the setting where the country reaffirms its role as a regional hub for the life sciences and high-value-added medical device industry,” said Marianela Urgellés Batalla, CEO of Cinde.

“The development of the sector since 1995 has earned Costa Rica the title of one of the most competitive locations for this industry, one of the leading suppliers to markets like the United States, and home to 90 multinationals. It is because of this level of expertise that, at a time of technological transformation and new global challenges—from which Costa Rica is no exception—this forum will elevate the conversation and pave the way toward a new frontier of innovation, more specialized and more robust,” he added. The meeting has been held periodically since 2013, with more than 1,400 participants per edition.

Life Sciences Boost the Costa Rican Economy

The Life Sciences Forum also confirms the key role of Life Sciences in the national productive sector. Costa Rica has established itself as the second-largest exporter of medical devices in Latin America. At the local level, these devices are already leading foreign sales.

Sales will exceed $8 billion in exports by 2024, with an average annual growth of 18% since 2017. From the private sector of the Life Sciences sector, the Health & Tech Prime Partner group highlights the leading role they are achieving in the national economy.

“This will be a space in which, as a country, we seek to stand out in the industry, while assuming an active role that marks a before and after for Costa Rica in a dynamic industry under a demanding global context,” stated Laura Hangen, general manager of Electroténica.

In addition to these firms, the Life Sciences group is made up of the firms Enhanced Compliance Inc. (ECI), Grupo Vargas, and Inventory and Distribution Services (IDS). Microbiology and Industrial Quality (MCI), and Operations and Advanced Engineering (OPIA) are also joining the group.

