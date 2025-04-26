The Board of Directors of the Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) approved the development of the North-Center Link Transmission Infrastructure Project, a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening the national high-voltage grid that supports the National Electric System (SEN).

This project will integrate the new renewable energy plants being built in Guanacaste and Puntarenas, while optimizing international exchange capacity, consolidating Costa Rica’s position in the Regional Electricity Market (MER).

The works will be carried out between 2025 and 2031, with an estimated investment of US$100 million. This project includes the construction of a new substation in San Rafael de Alajuela, the expansion of the Garabito substation, and 65 kilometers of new high-voltage lines.

Guaranteeing the country´s electricity supply

“This project is key to guaranteeing the electricity supply the country needs in the medium and long term, responding to energy demand and strengthening the stability of the National Electricity System (SEN). We plan, approve, and build the projects Costa Rica needs,” said Marco Acuña, president of Grupo ICE.

Alternative sources as solar and wind

ICE plans to add more than 500 megawatts of capacity between 2025 and 2028, representing a growth of nearly 14%. This project is primarily driven by variable sources such as solar and wind, with the participation of its own energy sources, private generators, and electricity distribution companies.

