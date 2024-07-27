Costa Rica: The Ultimate Eco-Tourism Destination

Despite its relatively small size, Costa Rica is home to an extraordinary wealth of biodiversity, representing around 6% of the world’s biodiversity. This remarkable biodiversity is attributed to its diverse landscapes, encompassing everything from coastal regions and lush tropical forests to rugged mountainous terrain. Today, Costa Rica is widely recognized as one of the leaders in environmental conservation and protection, setting a global standard for sustainable practices and ecological stewardship.

Rise of eco-tourism

During the period between 1950 and 1960, Costa Rica experienced a significant change, reorienting its approach to nature. This period saw the creation of key institutions such as the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE), responsible for developing environmental policies, and its subsidiary, the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC), responsible for overseeing the nation’s protected territories.

In the 1980s, Costa Rica recognized the immense value of its natural heritage and invested strategically in tourism, with a special emphasis on ecotourism. This proactive strategy transformed the country into a destination of choice for environmentally conscious travelers seeking immersive encounters with nature. Since then, Costa Rica has carefully cultivated its global reputation, presenting itself as a sanctuary committed to nature and environmental conservation, attracting between 2 and 3 million tourists each year.

Central Pacific Coast

Nestled along the central Pacific coast, the areas of Playa Hermosa and Esterillos embody the country’s commitment to sustainable travel experiences surrounded by breathtaking scenery.

Playa Hermosa lives up to its name with its pristine stretches of black sands and crystal-clear waters. As well as being a paradise for surfers, this coastal gem is also a sanctuary for diverse marine life, offering visitors the opportunity for eco-friendly activities such as horseback riding, kayaking, and watching nesting sea turtles.

Esterillos, a quiet coastal town in the south of Playa Hermosa, offers a serene experience in nature. Surrounded by lush tropical forests and mangroves, this area attracts ecotourists with its abundance of wildlife and eco-friendly accommodations. Travelers can immerse themselves in the region’s rich biodiversity through guided nature walks, bird watching excursions and sustainable fishing expeditions.

In the area of Playa Hermosa and Esterillos, local businesses and eco-lodges prioritize environmental conservation and community involvement, implementing initiatives such as beach clean-ups, reforestation projects and educational programs for visitors and residents alike. These efforts not only preserve the area’s natural beauty, but also contribute to the well-being of local communities and wildlife habitats.

In addition, visitors are given the opportunity to directly support local conservation efforts. Whether volunteering for sea turtle conservation projects or community ecotourism initiatives, travelers can actively contribute to the protection and preservation of Costa Rica’s extraordinary biodiversity.

In essence, Playa Hermosa and Esterillos embody the spirit of ecotourism in Costa Rica, where travelers can immerse themselves in nature while having a positive impact on the environment and local communities. These coastal activities are examples of sustainable tourism done right, inviting visitors to discover the beauty of Costa Rica while fostering the protection of its natural heritage.

The impact of local companies

The management company High Vibe Management, operating from Jacó to Uvita, is an example of a local business committed to participating in the common effort to protect the region’s nature. Its dedication is not limited to providing quality services in the real estate market; it is actively involved in the local community and conservation initiatives.

Collaborating primarily with the spiritual community Resonance, High Vibe Management organizes events that not only enliven the area and entertain the locals, but also make a positive or at least neutral impact on the environment.

Among their initiatives are beach clean-ups, which mobilize the local community to preserve coastal areas while raising environmental awareness. They also meticulously plan events such as horseback rides along designated nature trails to minimize environmental impact and weekly beach volleyball sessions further underline their philosophy of encouraging teamwork and fostering respect for the coastal environment.

The company also shows its commitment through its core business, as it offers several eco-friendly accommodations. Throughout their stay, visitors are also encouraged to remain aware of their ecological footprint, to participate in composting and to be cautious in their consumption of water, electricity, and air conditioning.

High Vibe Management is a perfect example of the possibility of a forward-looking approach to business, combining profitability with environmental responsibility. Through their dedication and initiative, they inspire others to follow their example, ensuring that the beauty of the Central Pacific Coast will be preserved for generations to come.

