Javier Rodríguez’s fascination with marine mammals arose when as a child he collected pictures or postcards with images of animals to paste in natural history albums. Already in the third year of school, Rodríguez knew that he wanted to be a biologist and more precisely he was convinced that he wanted to study whales.

Today he is the scientific coordinator of Fundación Promar in Costa Rica, one of the first NGOs that began to research cetaceans in the Central American country. In those times, the scientist recalls, Costa Ricans considered these animals distant species, fauna from other parts of the world, and talking about whales “was like speaking in Chinese,” he says.

In this interview with Mongabay Latam, Rodríguez tells how that vision was transformed over time: entire communities changed their fishing boats into tourist boats to observe these animals at sea and thus improved their quality of life deteriorated by the overexploitation of resources marine.

How did your interest in whales arise?

Since I was a child I really liked animals and at a family level, they contributed a lot to that interest because from school they gave me books and magazines about fauna. There was one collection in particular that had quite technical information because each species had its taxonomic classification. I loved that and by the third year of school, it was not only clear that I wanted to study biology, but also marine mammals.

There were some natural history albums for which you bought envelopes with postcards that you then had to paste. The cetaceans that were like fish but were mammals caught my attention and I was also impressed by the number of adaptations of this group that originated on land to return to the sea.

Initially in college I started working with land mammals because the marine part is always more complicated. I worked with rodents, with bats, but always with marine mammals as the north. Unfortunately, in our universities the subject of marine mammals was totally unknown, as in the whole country. People had the impression that whales were from the poles and on the other hand dolphins were associated with aquariums in Miami or elsewhere, but never as national fauna. The only ones who did not have that perception were the fishermen and the coastal inhabitants of our country. But the coastal population of Costa Rica is very low unlike Peru, for example. So for the interior population, cetaceans were something from other regions of the world, but not from here.

Was that a problem to investigate?

The beginnings were quite difficult. In Promar we published in 2001 the first list of cetaceans in Costa Rica based on the collection of bibliographic information that was very dispersed and also some first data that we already had. The list had 27 scientifically confirmed species, with coordinates included, but at first people almost did not believe, it was like speaking in Chinese.

Fortunately that has been changing and whale watching has been a spearhead in this whole affair.

In what way has that activity contributed?

Between 2001 and 2002, at Promar we did an investigation and evaluation of what tourism activity was at that time and some very complicated aspects were found. From the management point of view, it was observed that the tendency of the whales in the presence of boats was to move away because they were very invasive. We also evaluated the activity from the point of view of the safety of the tourists and there was no good management either.

Workshops were held with users and they agreed that it was necessary to regulate the activity with their participation. After a review with university technicians – no one specialized in the subject but with good judgment – at Promar and with the help of an environmental lawyer, we developed a regulation for the observation of cetaceans in Costa Rica. The document was presented to the Ministry of the Environment, then circulated among the other four ministries that were involved in the matter and after a four-year process it was approved and published by Executive Decree in 2005. To date, this regulation is in force for throughout the country and the goal is for it to be a sustainable and responsible activity and not become another problem for cetaceans.

The point is that with the income generated by this activity —which had exponential growth at the beginning and is now a little more leveled in both the number of boats and the number of captains and guides— we were able to manage a campaign for Costa Rica to return. to the International Whaling Commission (IWC).

Costa Rica had not participated in the IWC for 23 years although it never got out of the convention, so it had accumulated a huge debt (since member countries must pay a fee). Two governments told us that this was unpayable and because it made a very strong campaign, the CBI also collaborated by forgiving part of the debt and promoting a payment arrangement and finally in 2007 Costa Rica returned to the CBI.

How important is whale watching tourism to coastal communities?

The spearhead for that return to the IWC was precisely what the whales were generating in the coastal communities. Many communities were affected by the high overexploitation of fishing that had generated a very difficult poverty situation. There are coastal communities that have been totally transformed into observation tourism. It is very interesting because it is much more profitable for them from the point of view of income and with much less effort.

Preparing a boat to go fishing for four or five days at sea is a very heavy process, very demanding and the payoff is quite low. Normally you cannot think of transforming a fishing boat into a tourist boat, but in those areas of the country those who did fishing did it by boat. So basically what they had to do was have a slightly better engine and promote the activity. From the moment you have the basics, the rest is a matter of coordination and ensuring a good service, but preparing a tour is not as heavy as preparing a fishing trip and it generates much more income.

The fact is that different communities in the Pacific have seen a change and not in the sense of that progress that is sometimes so criticized. The communities are still more or less the same, without many changes in infrastructure, but the people have a better quality of life.

What are the species of whales that can be seen in Costa Rica?

Here we have a population that migrates from the North Pacific to our waters. They are humpback whales that feed in southern Canada and the northern United States and then migrate to breed here. That happens in the first half of the year from December to April more or less.

On the other hand, we also have a population that emigrates during the second half of the year from Chile and the Antarctic Peninsula and is located from the North of Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama to Costa Rica.

That is why we have humpback whales almost all year round. In most of the world you only have humpbacks or north or south. In our case, we have the particularity of having both.

Did the COVID-19 crisis affect your work?

It was definitely a decisive factor for the total limitation of research work at sea or on the coast, including workshops in communities. The last thing we did in the field was in January and February and it was precisely the conclusion of a project we had to monitor cetaceans in the Central Caribbean of Costa Rica.

What did this monitoring consist of?

It was a follow-up to an initial sampling that was done in 2012 to determine which were the predominant species in our central Caribbean. It is the first list of cetaceans for this area of ​​the country.

And what species did they find?

The two most frequent were the Atlantic spotted dolphin (Stenella frontalis) and the bottlenose dolphin (Tursiops truncatus). Then, to a lesser extent, the false killer whale and the rough-toothed dolphin (Steno bredanensis) which is a species of open sea. However, the continental shelf in our Caribbean is very short and therefore great depths can occur very close to the coast and that is probably what makes the presence of this species possible, although it is probably not very common.

Also, as the news that this investigation was being carried out spread, people began to send us information. They sent us three videos of sperm whales (Physeter macrocephalus) sighted some 10 to 12 kilometers from where we were sampling, so we included it in the list because there was no doubt that it was that species. The sperm whale is unmistakable and well, it just needed someone to stick their head out and say ‘I am the sperm whale. We also received a video of manatees, a species that we did not see either. It was right in the area of ​​the last leg of our survey, but we had already submitted the report so it was not included in the list.

The contribution that citizen participation can make is interesting.

So is. In fact, it is a topic that here in Costa Rica has wanted to formalize because sometimes it is very valuable information. I also believe that it is a consequence of the fact that scientific research has been expanding a bit, emerging from a dome that consciously or unconsciously was created over time, at least in some scientific sectors. But the fact is that all this information is not only being valued, but it is being promoted, although of course in an orderly way, since it does not correspond to systematized processes, nor do they have the rigor of the scientific method. However, depending on the information, it can be very valuable and usable. The point is to be clear about how, when and what it can be used for.

Do the species you observed have conservation problems?

Unfortunately all cetaceans are vulnerable to many problems faced by marine ecosystems. They are greatly affected by different types of pollution, both acoustic and chemical, solid waste and organic. There are also entanglement problems, a general problem throughout the Latin American region. They die in fishing nets that aim to capture other species, but there they are trapped, also in those that are abandoned and called ghost nets. On the other hand, the issue of ship collisions is also an issue that has become important. In port areas there are almost always problems of this type.

The two most coastal species, the spotted dolphin and the bufeo, are quite distant from the port area of ​​Limón. That was to be expected, which does not mean that they cannot appear or register there, but according to the results obtained, their presence is low or very low throughout the area. We are talking about the main port of the country including those of the Pacific and it is also very close to the Panama Canal so it has a lot of movement. Fortunately, we did not find animals that could be hit or dead floating in the water, and we were not aware of any stranding during the sampling periods in the area.

The false killer whale and the Bufeo are species of least concern according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), but for rough-toothed and Atlantic spotted dolphins there is no information available and that is one of the most inappropriate categories that has the IUCN. There are many species for which there is no information, but for which it may even be evident that they have problems.