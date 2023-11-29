Costa Rica Seeks to Develop Legal Framework in Space Law With Help From the UN

A United Nations (UN) mission completed its visit to Costa Rica to advise it on the development of a legal framework for Space Law.The work was carried out by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (Unoosa); together with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Science and Technology.

The analysis started from the Outer Space Treaty, which is considered basic and fundamental, and then addressed specific issues such as the authorization and licensing of activities.

There were also axes such as:

Authorization, licensing and ongoing oversight of space activities

Liability and insurance

International and national registry of space objects

Legal and political aspects and the advantages of establishing a space agency

Legal aspects of Earth observation and the use of space data.

For the process, the experience of countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Chile, Australia, Bulgaria and the United States was also received.

What there is and what is coming in special matters

Costa Rica has advanced with the generation of an aerospace cluster from the private sector. The academy also participates there.Along with them were entities such as the Directorate of Intelligence and National Security (DIS), of the Ministry of the Presidency, of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation, with the UN mission; of the Foreign Trade Promoter and the National Learning Institute, which would be linked to the matter.

Furthermore, in international forums the country has entered into topics such as space debris mitigation and exploitation of space resources.In addition, Costa Rica has the Registry of Space Objects, as part of the National Registry; with which it seeks to generate effective functionality in accordance with international standards on the matter.