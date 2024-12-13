The Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) announced the start of a process to contract backup energy blocks with the aim of ensuring the stability of the electricity supply during the summers of 2026 and 2027. The measure is part of the strategic actions in energy planning to mitigate the possible effects of adverse weather conditions on the National Electric System. (SEN).

Replacement and expansion of current blocks

ICE seeks to replace the backup energy blocks currently in operation, whose contracts expire after the dry season of 2025. Additionally, it plans to increase the installed capacity to meet potential future demands. These blocks will only be used if the circumstances of the SEN require it, acting as a complement for the sustainable integration of renewable energies such as solar and wind.

“We are growing in renewable resource plants, but those installations need firm energy for when the wind doesn’t blow or there is no sun,” said Marco Acuña, president of the ICE Group, justifying this initiative.

Mitigating infrastructure delays

The ICE attributes the need for these contracts to delays in the construction of firm renewable energy plants during previous administrations. According to Acuña, this has forced them to resort to renting backup blocks to maintain the reliability of the electrical system.

Additionally, the institute highlights that these actions are part of a comprehensive strategy that includes:

Construction of new wind and photovoltaic plants.

Management and recovery of reservoirs.

Energy imports when necessary.

Private and distributed generation.

Scenario analysis

The ICE stated that the planning is based on a detailed analysis of different probability scenarios to ensure the continuity of the electrical supply throughout the country, prioritizing the use of its renewable matrix, which has been one of Costa Rica’s strengths over the past decades. Costa Rica tours

Information available on SICOP

The ordinary contracting process will be published in the Public Procurement System (SICOP) in the coming days. The ICE assures that it will evaluate the most favorable market conditions to guarantee a quality service at the most efficient possible cost.

