    Costa Rica Rises in Position and Becomes Best Country in the World to Retire 2024

    Last year it was in fifth place

    Costa Rica was chosen the best place in the world to retire in the 2024 Global Retirement Index prepared by International Living. In the 2023 edition, our country was in fifth position below Portugal, Mexico, Panama and Ecuador.

    “Pura Vida” vibe

    Its “Pura Vida” vibe, tropical beaches, spring climate, biodiversity, having one of the Blue Zones in the world and the reputation as one of the happiest countries, make Costa Rica the ideal destination to retire.

    “This Central American gem is not only a hotspot for retirees these days, but also for single digital nomads and even families looking to escape the rat race. For many, it is a dream to move to this tropical paradise, where daily life coexists with nature,” the report states.

    Environmental commitment

    Another attractive point for expatriates, according to the Index, is the international reputation it has for its environmental commitment, dedicating a quarter of the territory to national parks and wildlife refuges, and operating 98% with renewable energy.

    Quality health system

    Likewise, the Costa Rican health system stands out, which combines the public (La Caja) and the private, providing accessible, quality, and most importantly, universal care, with specialized medical care through private hospitals and more than 29 public facilities.

    “Many doctors and surgeons in San Jose have received training in the United States and it is a fraction of the cost of what you pay at home. “I’ve been impressed with the doctors’ willingness to answer questions…it’s very different than in the US and Canada,” said Jennifer Dixon, originally from Canada.

    The extensive variety of microclimates in the country allows residents to enjoy conditions on the beach, mountains or the Central Valley. The marked dry and wet seasons, they provide an ideal environment for outdoor living all year round, compared to other countries.

    In recent years, Costa Rica has implemented new incentives to attract investment and facilitate residency, such as new visas for digital nomads and updated laws for retirees, which has increased interest as a retirement destination, according to the study. The Index analyzes seven categories, including: cost of living, and development and governance.

