Costa Rica Registers With the UN an Innovative Sustainability Initiative for the Sugarcane Industry

The Sugarcane NAMA is an initiative to reduce the environmental impact of sugarcane production and processing, promoted through a public-private alliance between the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG), the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE) and the Sugar Cane Industrial Agricultural League (LAICA).

The NAMA, for its acronym in English, “Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Action”, is a strategy that seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainable practices in different economic sectors, without reducing their productivity.

The proposal was registered with the United Nations (UN), a sustainable innovation that marks a milestone in sugar production and care for the environment.

Commitment to sustainability and environmental care

“The Sugarcane NAMA is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and environmental care. We are proud to lead the way toward more responsible sugar production and contribute to global efforts to address climate change,” said Edgar Herrera, executive and marketing director of LAICA.

The sugarcane industry is an important economic engine, since it represents 1.2 of the agricultural GDP and makes fiscal and social contributions of more than 8 billion colones, according to data from the Central Bank of Costa Rica. This initiative is part of the sector’s continuous efforts to maintain constant growth, focusing on environmental aspects on this occasion.

“The Sugarcane NAMA is not only about advancing in the fulfillment of a commitment and an axis of public policy. It is also a team effort and a first step to advance the sustainability of the sugar activity,” said Víctor Julio CarvajalPorras, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock.

Among the measures adopted within the framework of the Sugarcane NAMA include:

Build capacities aimed at improving the agricultural and industrial productivity of sugarcane cultivation in a sustainability framework

Establish environmental goals of the agro chain for mitigation

Implement and operate good agricultural practices and technological actions that improve productivity, reduce costs, increase profitability and counteract environmental impacts.

Increase the efficiency of production processes, reducing costs and increasing profitability

Work to generate benefits that benefit the rural family that produces sugar cane

Generate and enable a new differentiated commercial product to enter the global market as “low-emission sugar.”

This initiative reflects the commitment of the Costa Rican sugar cane sector to sustainability and responsible economic development. In addition to contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions, it seeks to strengthen the competitiveness of the sector, improve the quality of life of workers and promote fair and equitable practices throughout the value chain.