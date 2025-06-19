Given the recent military escalation in the region following the bombing of Iran, the continued state of war in Gaza, and serious concerns that the situation may worsen, the Government of Costa Rica, via a press release from its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, today recommended that its citizens suspend all travel to Israel, the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, Jordan, Iran, and Lebanon.

Due to the unpredictable security situation and the suspension of major international air services to and from Israel, it is also recommended to avoid non-essential travel to border cities between Israel and Syria, Egypt, and Lebanon.

It is also reiterated that the possibilities for evacuating Costa Ricans, whether residents or tourists, from a war zone in the event of an emergency are very limited and that the financial and material resources to do so are lacking.

For this reason, Costa Ricans residing in the aforementioned areas are strongly recommended to consider initiating arrangements to relocate to another region or return to Costa Rica as soon as possible.

Possible Evacuation from Israel

Should the conflict continue to escalate, the Consulate General of Costa Rica in Tel Aviv will make every effort to secure space on evacuation flights organized by other countries. However, this option cannot be guaranteed, particularly given the current closure of Israeli airspace. Other evacuation routes, by land and sea, have been analyzed; however, these prove to be impractical for security, logistical, and cost reasons.

If a Costa Rican is in the region and requires consular assistance, they can contact one of the following Costa Rican Consulates:

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, at [email protected]

or by phone: +971 521856070

Amman, Jordan, at [email protected]

or by phone: 00 (962-6) 5822684

Ankara, Turkey, at [email protected]

or by phone: +90 (312) 439 2332

Beirut, Lebanon, at [email protected]

or by phone: +961 5 456 666 EXT. 200 and +961 70 270 227

United Arab Emirates: +971 2 5547 458

Tel Aviv, Israel, at (00 972) 3-613-5061 or by email at [email protected]

