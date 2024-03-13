Costa Rica Promotes Diversity of its Exportable Offer at EXPOCOMER 2024

The Foreign Trade Promoter of Costa Rica (PROCOMER) promotes the diversity of the country’s exportable offer at the multi-sector fair EXPOCOMER 2024, which took place from March 5 to 7 at the Amador Convention Center, in Panama.

The Costa Rican delegation is represented by more than 25 companies from various sectors such as food, specialized industry and services, for example: Batsu, Productos Kitty, Florex, Grupo Ancla, Eva Natur, Carmay, Hersan Pharmaceutical, among others.

At the Essential Costa Rica stand – – the country has the objective of promoting and seeking new businesses for the national exportable offer in the Panamanian, Central American and Caribbean markets, positioning goods such as cleaning and personal care products; jeweler’s; foods such as jams, sauces, sweeteners, edible essences and snacks; as well as construction and logistics services, among others.

Key for the export sector

“Costa Rica’s participation in EXPOCOMER 2024 is key for our export sector, as Panama is a natural market for our small and medium-sized companies, and it is also our third destination for exports of goods in the region. This fair is a showcase for customer prospecting and consolidation, as well as the identification of new trends that allow us to be more innovative,” stated Laura López, General Manager of PROCOMER.

For his part, Fabián Vargas, CEO of the ZEWS company, commented that “we have had very positive previous experiences regarding participation in international fairs. On this occasion, EXPOCOMER excites us especially to strengthen our presence on Panamanian soil, opening new opportunities and consolidating businesses with whom we have previously had contact.”

During EXPOCOMER 2024, Costa Rican entrepreneurs also had the opportunity to exhibit their products in a Cooking Show, and participate in business roundtables, with more than 40 appointments already confirmed, with distributors, companies and supermarkets.

Panama: a main commercial partner

According to PROCOMER data, Panama is the third destination for goods exports in Central America. At the end of 2023, our country exported $653 million to the Panamanian market and had a 19% share of the total goods exported to the region. The main sectors were the food industry (36%), chemical – pharmaceutical (28%), plastic (9%) and electronics and electronics (6%).

