    Updated:

    Costa Rica Promotes Coral Reef Recovery on Tortuga Island

    Pioneering Project Seeks to Revitalize Marine Ecosystems in the Costa Rican Pacific

    By Wilmer Useche
    The coral reefs off Tortuga Island, in the Costa Rican Pacific, are beginning to show signs of recovery thanks to a project led by the National Learning Institute (INA) and the Puntarenas University of State Distance Education (UNED).

    This initiative, which began in August 2024, seeks to reverse years of environmental degradation through coral cultivation and transplantation techniques, involving local communities, academic entities, and the private sector.

    In the area, which was previously assessed by a technical team, severe reef deterioration was identified, caused by factors such as sedimentation, marine pollution, and overexploitation of resources.

    Already showing significant progress

    This diagnosis served as the basis for launching a restoration plan that has already shown significant progress: 1,000 coral fragments were transplanted in 2024, and 300 more were added in the first three months of 2025.

    The project employs modern techniques such as tree-like structures—vertical frames where coral fragments are attached—and drying racks, which allow for their development in optimal light and oxygenation conditions.

    During 2025, additional platforms will be incorporated to increase cultivation capacity, facilitating the expansion of the coral garden and its subsequent integration into natural reef areas.

    The tropical forests of the ocean

    Corals are ecosystems known as “the tropical forests of the ocean” and are home to at least 25% of marine life and 33% of fish diversity, according to Rodolfo Vargas, an official at the INA’s Nautical Fisheries Center.

    “In the Pacific, there are three species of coral that can adapt to the different structures used for their cultivation, which provide favorable conditions of light, oxygenation, and protection from predators,” he added. In Costa Rica, 77% of these ecosystems face serious threats, primarily due to human activity.

    Source: Brenda Camarillo
    Via: BELEIDA DELGADO
