Costa Rica Promotes 412 Megawatts of Solar, Wind and Biomass Projects with an Investment of $539 Million

The Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) promotes the construction of electricity generation projects with solar, wind and biomass resources, which will come into operation in the next two years. The plants will add 412 megawatts of capacity, and will have an estimated investment of $539 million.

In total, the solar plants will contribute 270 megawatts, while the wind plants 122 megawatts and the biomass plants 20 megawatts (see table). They will be developed by ICE, public-private alliances and in accordance with Law 7200. The process to allocate the first private blocks was resumed in March and is underway.

Strengthening the diversity of the matrix

“This aggressive plan for new incorporations is possible in part because ICE was freed from the investment ceiling to which the Fiscal Rule subjected it. The new plants will strengthen the diversity of the matrix, to reduce the use of thermal backup in summer and consolidate our global leadership,” said Marco Acuña, president of Grupo ICE.

Betting on solar energy

For his part, Franz Tattenbach, Minister of Environment and Energy, stated that “Costa Rica is betting on solar energy for the first time. With the measure, in a forward-looking manner, this Administration responds to the present and future effects of El Niño, especially those that cause meteorological and hydrological droughts. In parallel, months ago, we published a Decree to encourage the contracting of energy produced with biomass.”

To the solar and wind plants (repowering of Tejona, in Tilarán) owned by ICE, in the coming years the contribution of firm energy will be added with the Borinquen Geothermal Projects I (2027) and II (2032), in Liberia, and capacity regulation with the Fourth Cliff Hydroelectric Plant (2030), in Siquirres.

In the following months, the Institute will publish new tenders aimed at the private sector to contract more solar and wind capacity, until completing the installed capacity allowed by the Law.