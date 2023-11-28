More
    Costa Rica Partners With Cirque Du Soleil to Exhibit “Pura Vida” in the United States

    The Canadian company's team traveled to various regions of Costa Rica to record an episode of its audiovisual series

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    “Pura Vida” from Costa Rica will be present in the new show by the company Cirque du Soleil.The show titled “ECHO” will tour the United States in Atlanta and Miami, with a broad narrative that reflects the Costa Rican philosophy of life, connected to nature and sustainability.

    This unique collaboration celebrates the 20th touring show, whose story explores the artistic balance of the world around us, nature and animals, emphasizing the influence we can have in creating a better future, as well as the world we want to live in.

    Intertwining the human spirit and the essence of nature


    “We are honored to be part of this joy-filled production that intertwines the human spirit and the essence of nature, together with the iconic Cirque du Soleil, highlighting the importance of preserving our environment,” said Carolina Trejos, Marketing Director of the ICT.

    Costa Rica will be present in two priority cities, specifically at Atlantic Station in Atlanta from November 5, 2023 to January 21, 2024, and Gulfstream Park in Miami from February 22 to April 7, 2024.

    Show attendees in both cities will be able to win a trip to our country by activating a QR code in a special activation in an experience cube with a tropical forest setting.


    As part of the partnership, Cirque du Soleil’s content production team traveled to various regions of Costa Rica to record an additional episode of its, called “Pura Vida.”

    This fascinating content showcases some of Cirque du Soleil’s talent in Costa Rica, capturing the essence and stunning landscapes of the destination, specifically Monteverde and Montezuma.

    Destination of the Year 2024


    Costa Rica was recently named “Destination of the Year 2024” by Travel & Leisure magazine for the deep connection between nature and sustainability of a destination that is home to approximately 5% of the world’s biodiversity and owns more than a quarter of the territory protected with conservation áreas.

    SourceMelissa Gonzalez
    ViaBeleida Delgado
