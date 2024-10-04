This week, the “International Convention on the Simplification and Harmonization of Customs Procedures (Amendment),” known as the “Revised Kyoto Convention (RKC),” came into effect in our country. It was approved at the beginning of September this year by the Legislative Assembly and is regarded as the main instrument for facilitating customs trade.

The CKR was developed by the World Customs Organization (WCO) and came into effect internationally on February 3, 2006. In our country, it aims to standardize customs practices according to the standards of the World Customs Organization (WCO) and to provide the National Customs Service with modern and efficient procedures and techniques to improve services and revenue collection.

Increased economic growth, competitiveness, and development

“This Agreement will facilitate trade through a more efficient clearance of goods, the simplification of customs procedures, and the reduction of time and costs.” It is a reference tool for the implementation of best practices that can lead to increased economic growth, competitiveness, and development of a country. “From the General Directorate of Customs, we are focused on facilitating trade through digital transformation and customs modernization, and undoubtedly, the implementation of this instrument will significantly contribute to this process,” assured CristianMontiel Torres, General Director of Customs.

Revised Kyoto Agreement

The “Revised Kyoto Agreement” was published on September 30 in the Official Gazette La Gaceta, Scope No. 166. Recently, in Central America, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua also joined.

