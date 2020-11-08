More
    Costa Rica on alert for the route and effects of Hurricane Eta

    By TCRN STAFF
    Costa Rica today remains attentive to the path of Hurricane Eta, which has already impacted Nicaragua and whose indirect effects here are the constant rainfall in much of the national territory, responsible for floods and landslides .

    In its most recent report, the National Meteorological Institute (IMN) refers to downpours on the coast of the Tico Pacific, with a thunderstorm in the North Pacific and the Central Pacific, while in the Central Valley it rains weakly and there are fog banks, and in In the Northern Zone and the Caribbean, rainfall is concentrated in the mountains.

    All this caused by the indirect effects in this Central American nation of the category four hurricane Eta, which is currently running through the eastern part of Nicaragua.

    The IMN specifies that in the North Pacific, Liberia, capital of the province of Guanacaste, is the one that reports the highest amount of rainfall, since in six hours it shows an accumulated 120 millimeters of rain, followed by Hojancha (80); while in the Central Pacific it marks the Herradura point, with 94 millimeters.

    In the South Pacific, Osa reports 111 millimeters; in the Central Valley, Greece has the highest accumulated, with 25 millimeters.

    For its part, the National Emergency Commission recommends that the population stay informed and only abide by the messages broadcast by official bodies at the national, regional and municipal levels, as well as taking extreme precautions in mountainous parts of the entire country.

    It also asks drivers to take extreme precautionary measures due to rainy and foggy conditions on the main roads, to be attentive to possible electrical storms and to maintain the distancing measures and restrictions issued by the Ministry of Health and other authorities due to the pandemic of the Covid-19.

    Likewise, the CNE set up shelters in the areas most affected by the rains, where up to now about a hundred people have been evacuated.

    At this time the Emergency Operations Center is in session, which updates the rainfall information and the forecast of the trajectory of Eta.

    TCRN STAFF
    Héctor Méndez
