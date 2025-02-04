On February 10 and 12, the National Symphony Choir (CSN) will hold in-person auditions in search of new singers of different ages and ranges to join the artistic projects of the 2025 season.

The auditions are aimed at people over 18 years of age and will be held in the main hall of the National Music Center, in Los Colegios de Moravia. The Ministry of Culture and Youth office is located at 100 west, 100 south and 100 west of Lincoln Plaza, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The requirements to participate are as follows:

Over 18 years of age.

Availability to rehearse Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Excellent tuning.

No previous experience or preparation of specific material for the audition is required.

Work of the National Symphony Choir in 2025

The selection process will be in charge of the new director of the CSN, Fabián Vargas, who assumed the position on January 27.

A great honor

“It has been a great honor to assume the direction of the National Symphony Choir. For this 2025 we aspire to an ambitious repertoire and to maintain the group at the highest standards of international excellence.

“I extend this invitation to all lovers of singing. The CSN is not only a community of passionate vocal music lovers, but also a platform for growth and artistic excellence,” said Vargas.

For this year, the National Symphony Choir will participate in three concerts of the Official Season of the National Symphony Orchestra of Costa Rica. He will also collaborate on projects of the National Lyric Company and the National Institute of Music.

