Costa Rica National Parks Day Celebrating Nature for Future Generations

Since 1986 by Executive Decree, August 24 is celebrated as National Parks Day in Costa Rica, with the purpose of encouraging people to reflect and actively participate in conservation actions and respect for the environment.

“A National Park is a category of protected area, which enjoys a certain legal status, allows to protect and conserve the bio-diversity found in it. This area must include representative samples of ecosystems of national significance, show little evidence of human activity, offer important attractions for visitors, and have the capacity for educational and recreational use in a controlled manner.”

History

In 1970 Costa Rica created the network of national parks, this system was promoted by Mr. Daniel OduberQuirós during his time as deputy (1970-1974) and later as president of the Republic between 1974 and 1978, during these periods he was given the task of creating 13 National Parks during both administrations, thus promoting leadership in conservation initiatives and ecological contribution in the world.

But there is not only the category of National Park, there are also the categories of Wildlife Refuge, Biological Reserves, protected areas among others, which have helped to more than 25% of the territory is occupied by the National Parks System, being these, administered by the National System of Conservation Area (SINAC), in 11 large Conservation Areas.

Importance of National Parks

Their value is fundamental for the preservation and protection of biological biodiversity in the world, of which Costa Rica represents 6%.In addition, National Parks also provide watershed protection through natural vegetation, water, microclimate control, recreation, environmental education, and research.

Today our country has 30 national parks, among which are: Cocos Island, a marine sanctuary in the Pacific declared by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site; Corcovado, which houses 2% of the world’s biodiversity; as well as numerous volcanoes, forested areas, archaeological areas, among others.

