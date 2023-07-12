Costa Rica Leads the Way to Promote 5G Technology and Foreign Investment

The President of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, reported this past Wednesday that he submitted to public consultation the draft of the specifications for the radioelectric spectrum contest for 5G technology that will allow the promotion of foreign direct investment in the country.

In a press conference after the Governing Council, Chaves stated that the Ministry of Science, Innovation, Technology and Telecommunications (MICITT) sent to the Superintendence of Telecommunications, the public policy guidelines that will guide the process for the tender of radioelectric spectrum frequencies for 5G. “Costa Rica is not going to be relegated, Costa Rica is going to be a pioneer in introducing and making the 5G tool available to the people and companies (…) to improve our competitiveness and our quality of life. We are stepping on the accelerator to tender the frequencies that are not in the hands of ICE (Costa Rican Electricity Institute) so that the sector can compete with ICE in providing service, this is a government that encourages competition”, said the president.

Obtaining the greatest benefit for the population

The approach of these guidelines is focused on obtaining the greatest benefit for the population, through the deployment of telecommunications networks that allow the development of applications and digital services aimed at satisfying the needs and requirements of the different types of users in an efficient and affordable.

Interested parties will have 15 business days to participate in the public consultation to submit their comments or observations, after publication in a newspaper with national circulation. The MICITT, as the governing body, will carry out an objective review of said document so that it is in accordance with the decision to start the contest and the established public policy guidelines. “This is an essential public service to function in the modern world and it is a priority issue. The objective is that the interested parties have a commitment to invest in infrastructure, that they offer new and better services in matters of data security and environmental sustainability, among others. 5G technology is a huge opportunity for the country, for direct foreign investment and to provide mobile coverage to rural areas”, explained the Minister of Science and Technology, Paula Bogantes.