    Costa Rica Launch Campaign to Encourage Ticos to Save Electricity

    About 10% of the energy consumed in the residential sector is wasted

    By TCRN STAFF
    Before summer begins, the Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) launched an energy-saving campaign called “Turn Off Waste!” The Institute guaranteed weeks ago that Costa Ricans will not face the threat of blackouts in 2026 that they suffered this year, thanks to the precautions taken. However, saving energy in homes and offices will always be a good idea. And it’s that nearly 10% of the energy consumed in the residential sector is wasted.

    “Stop wasting! Profe Energía

    “Stop wasting! Profe Energía is available, a specialist in energy efficiency who advises on the appropriate use of electricity, in addition to correcting habits to avoid resource waste,” said ICE in a statement.

    Grupo ICE promotes that electric service customers avoid phantom consumption (devices connected but not in use) and identify energy vampires (equipment that wastes energy).

    Better energy reserves

    “We have better energy reserves than a year ago, as a result of efficient management of renewable sources; however, that does not mean we should waste them.” “We launched the campaign at a time when we have better water availability, so that people understand that it’s not a matter of rationing, but that responsible use of electricity benefits us all,” said Marco Acuña, president of Grupo ICE.

    SourceEsteban Arrieta
    ViaWILMER USECHE
