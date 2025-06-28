More
    Costa Rica Jade Museum to Hold Holiday Workshops

    The workshops are free and will be held from July 5th to 19th

    By TCRN STAFF
    The National Insurance Institute’s (INS) Jade and Pre-Columbian Culture Museum invites the little ones to free workshops held during the mid-year holiday.

    Important Information:

    Registration begins today, June 25th, at 9:30 am by calling 2287-6000, extensions 2051-32061 and 32073.

    The workshops are free, but a reservation is required.

    From July 5th to 20th, general admission for Costa Ricans will be 2 for 1.

    All workshops begin at 9:30 am.

    Live the Party! July 5th, ages 4 and up

    This is a creative performing arts workshop where we will explore the world of popular Costa Rican celebrations. We will design masks and puppets, create festive costumes, invent characters, and experiment with the movement and sounds of the festival.

    Cultural Morning July 9 and 16, ages 4 and up

    A space where we will discover the daily and spiritual life of peoples of the past, as well as the work of archaeology through animations, tours of rooms, and spaces for dialogue with our archaeologists.An activity for people ages 4 to 99

    The museum is like a house with many rooms. July 10, ages 4 and up

    We will have a fun rally in which we will visit and explore all the museum exhibits.

    Night Trip July 12, ages 1 to 3

    Night is not just darkness: it is also brightness, mystery, sound, and calm. In pre-Columbian cultures, nocturnal animals were spirit guides. We will explore the sky, the sounds, the shadows, and the traces of the night through light, materials, the body, and sensory play.

    The Path of the Heart Through the Lens July 19, ages 8 and up

    In the company of artist Sussy Vargas, we will visit her exhibition “Cartographies of the Heart.” Just as she has done, we will reflect on what resides in our hearts and our memories, expressing it through the recording of images using a camera obscura that we will make as a family.

    From the Jade Museum

    Located on the west side of Plaza de la Democracia in San José, the museum is open Monday through Sunday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

    Regular rates:

    Adults (general admission): ₡3,000.

    Students with ID: ₡1,200.

    Adults and children under 5 enter free.

    2 for 1 for nationals on Sundays.

